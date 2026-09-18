Union Health Minister JP Nadda met MP CM Mohan Yadav to review the state's health sector. Nadda appreciated the use of the PPP model to expand medical education and infrastructure, noting the rise in MBBS seats and improved health indicators.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday to review the progress of the health sector in the State, with discussions focusing on healthcare infrastructure, medical education, specialised services and key public health initiatives.

According to an official release, during the meeting, Nadda appreciated the Madhya Pradesh Government for its sustained efforts to strengthen the State’s healthcare ecosystem and expand access to quality healthcare. He particularly commended the State for leveraging the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to accelerate the expansion of medical education and healthcare infrastructure.

Expansion of Medical Education

A key focus of the review was the expansion of medical education in the State. Madhya Pradesh has increased its MBBS seats from 5,600 to 6,120 in 2026, adding 520 seats in a year. The State has also expanded super-speciality education, with seats in government medical colleges increasing from 63 to 73, and in private medical colleges from 29 to 53, the release mentioned.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nadda appreciated these efforts, emphasising that expansion of medical education and specialist capacity will strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve the availability of advanced healthcare services across the State.

Innovative PPP Model for Medical Colleges

The Union Health Minister also lauded Madhya Pradesh for its innovative use of the PPP model for establishing medical colleges. Under the initiative, medical colleges are being established in Dhar, Panna, Katni and Betul, with the institutions targeted for establishment by December 2027. The initiative represents an important step towards expanding medical education and bringing specialised healthcare services closer to people across different regions of the State.

Nadda appreciated the State Government’s approach of combining public investment with private-sector participation to augment healthcare capacity and accelerate infrastructure development.

Improvements in Maternal and Child Health

The meeting also reviewed improvements in key maternal and child health indicators. As per SRS 2022–24, Madhya Pradesh’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declined by 7 points to 135 per lakh live births. The proportion of pregnant women receiving four or more ANC visits increased from 57.5% to 69.5%, as per NFHS-6. Child health indicators have also shown improvement, with the Neonatal Mortality Rate declining from 27 to 26 and the Infant Mortality Rate from 37 to 35 per 1,000 live births.

Access to Specialised Healthcare Strengthened

The State has also strengthened access to specialised healthcare. 70 haemodialysis units are operational across 52 districts, while 52 cancer day-care centres are providing cancer treatment services. Advanced cancer treatment facilities, including CAR-T cell therapy, have also been introduced at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

New Government Medical Colleges

The expansion of medical education infrastructure is further supported by new government medical colleges. Construction of medical college buildings at Chhatarpur, Damoh and Budhni has been completed, while the medical college at Ujjain is expected to be completed in 2027. Medical colleges are also proposed at Rajgarh and Mandla under the Central Government’s Phase-III scheme, the release highlighted.

Centre-State Cooperation Reaffirmed

Nadda appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Madhya Pradesh Government for their continued focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding medical education and adopting innovative models to enhance healthcare delivery.

The Union Health Minister reiterated the importance of continued Centre-State cooperation for strengthening health infrastructure, expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare, and ensuring effective implementation of national health programmes. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Union Government and the Government of Madhya Pradesh towards building a strong, accessible and people-centric healthcare system, in line with the vision of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)