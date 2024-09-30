Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews 11 flood-hit districts, orders swift relief action

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the flood situation in 11 districts on Sunday, instructing officials to take immediate action. He directed officials to personally visit affected areas, monitor the situation closely, and accelerate relief efforts to provide all possible assistance to those in need.

    On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the flood situation across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which have been impacted by continuous rainfall and the release of water from the mountains due to adverse weather over the past three days. He specifically instructed officials from Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Shahjahanpur to ensure full preparedness in conducting relief operations. 

    The Chief Minister directed officials to personally visit the affected areas, monitor the situation, and accelerate relief efforts. He emphasized the need to provide all possible assistance to the affected population. 

    Following CM Yogi's instructions, multiple teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and PAC have been deployed in the impacted districts. He also instructed District Magistrates to assess crop damage and submit reports to the government so that compensation for affected farmers could be processed. Additionally, the CM called for immediate financial aid for those whose homes had been damaged or livestock lost due to the floods.

    Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami stated that, following CM Yogi Adityanath's directives, relief efforts are being conducted on a war-footing in 11 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kushinagar, five villages in one tehsil have been impacted by flooding from the Gandak River, affecting around 8,000 people due to waterlogging. Sixteen flood shelters have been set up, with 42 boats pre-positioned, and one team each from the NDRF and PAC deployed for rescue operations. NDRF teams successfully rescued 10 people stranded in floodwaters in Shivpur village.

    In Maharajganj, one village in one tehsil has been affected by the Gandak River, impacting 45 people. A flood shelter has been established, where 45 individuals are currently residing. Relief operations are supported by one boat, with 55 boats pre-positioned. On Sunday, 2,095 lunch packets were distributed, and teams from both the NDRF and PAC have been deployed for rescue efforts. 

    In Lakhimpur Kheri, 11 villages in four tehsils have been affected by floods, with seven villages experiencing erosion. Approximately 19,500 people have been impacted. Fourteen flood shelters have been established, and 26 boats have been deployed for carrying out relief work. On Sunday, 550 food packets were distributed, with NDRF and PAC teams actively engaged in rescue operations. 

    The Relief Commissioner reported that 18 villages across three tehsils in Ballia are affected by floods, with five villages experiencing erosion and agricultural damage in nine others. 

    Currently, 8,300 people are affected by waterlogging. Seventy-one flood shelters have been set up, with three operational, housing 700 people. Fifteen boats have been deployed for relief efforts, with 202 boats pre-positioned. On Sunday, 200 food items and 1,200 lunch packets were distributed. Teams from both the NDRF and SDRF are actively involved in rescue operations.

    In Farrukhabad, one village in one tehsil has been impacted, affecting 350 people due to waterlogging. Twenty-four flood shelters have been established, with two boats deployed for relief work, and a total of 15 boats on standby. A PAC team has been stationed in the district.

    In Gonda, three villages in one tehsil near the Ghaghra River are affected, with 452 people impacted by waterlogging. Thirty-one flood shelters have been set up, with three boats deployed for relief operations and 92 boats pre-positioned. On Sunday, 260 lunch packets were distributed, and teams from the SDRF and PAC were engaged in relief work.

    In addition, relief efforts are progressing rapidly in the flood-affected districts of Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Shahjahanpur.

