SEMICON 2024: Investors express confidence in India’s semiconductor industry, lauds UP’s investment climate

At SEMICON India 2024, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with global leaders and investors, who expressed confidence in India's potential to become a global semiconductor hub under PM Modi's leadership. Investors praised Uttar Pradesh as an ideal destination for semiconductor investments, citing improved law and order and a supportive investment environment.

Greater Noida/Lucknow: At the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in one-on-one meetings with global leaders and investors. During this, both domestic and international investors expressed confidence that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has the potential to become a global hub for semiconductors.

Investors further highlighted the significance of the event and praised Uttar Pradesh as an ideal destination for semiconductor investments. The Chief Minister offered assurances of a safe and supportive investment environment in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasized the state’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to investors.

Daehoon Lee of South Korea’s Hanyang Engineering remarked, "India offers vast opportunities for semiconductors. The world has witnessed India’s progress in recent years, and with the rapid adoption of advanced technology, the scope for semiconductors here is continuously expanding."

Ken Ukawa from Singapore noted, "The semiconductor industry in India may be small now, but with PM Modi’s vision, it is poised to grow significantly. This event, the first of its kind in India, has attracted companies from around the world, which is truly impressive."

Rahul, a representative of the German company Visco Tech, acknowledged the improvements in law and order under CM Yogi’s leadership, which have made Uttar Pradesh more attractive to foreign investors. "Our company has been increasing its investment in the state year after year," he added.

Alankar Dhobley of Pinetics expressed optimism, stating, "Investing in UP has become highly favorable due to the government’s proactive approach in providing facilities. CM Yogi’s assurance of cooperation has generated enthusiasm among investors, which will be instrumental in boosting investment in the state."

