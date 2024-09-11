SEMICON 2024: 'UP transforms from investment drought to flooded market', says CM Yogi Adityanath

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from an investment drought to a thriving market, with Rs 40 lakh crore in proposals from last year’s summit and Rs 10 lakh crore realized. Streamlined processes and the new Semiconductor Policy 2024 enhance the state's investment appeal.

Uttar Pradesh has shifted from an investment drought to a booming market since 2017, thanks to improved governance and investor-friendly policies, stated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. His comments were made during a joint press conference with Union Minister of IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnav, which took place at the launch event for Semicon India 2024.

CM Yogi highlighted the state's remarkable transformation, noting that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was not a favoured investment destination. "The state now attracts significant investments due to its rule of law, investment-friendly policies, and business-friendly environment," he said.

The Chief Minister revealed that the 2017 Investors Summit had projected investments of up to Rs 20,000 crore. Last year's Global Investors Summit drew an impressive Rs 40 lakh crore in investment proposals. "By February this year, we have successfully realized Rs 10 lakh crore of these proposals," CM Yogi noted, highlighting the substantial enhancement in Uttar Pradesh’s investment environment.

CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has streamlined its investment process, addressing investor issues within a set timeframe through the online portal Nivesh Mitra. "We have effectively implemented a single-window system. Investors no longer need to worry about incentives, as all processes are managed online," he noted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the introduction of the Semiconductor Policy 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, which aims to further ease the investment process and attract high-tech industries to the state.

