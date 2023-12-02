Uttar Pradesh campus chaos: CCS University student injured in gunfire during clash (WATCH)

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation upon receiving information. The police, accompanied by senior university officials and the CO, arrived at the scene to assess the situation and launch a thorough investigation into the concerning event.

A distressing event on Friday (December 1) unfolded at CCS University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as a dispute among students escalated into gunfire, leaving one student leader injured. The incident took place near the Registrar's office, quickly spiraling out of control and causing panic within the university grounds.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation upon receiving information. The police, accompanied by senior university officials and the CO, arrived at the scene to assess the situation and launch a thorough investigation into the concerning event.

Sources reveal an ongoing feud between two student groups that had been escalating for several days. Matters reached a critical point on Friday when the confrontation turned physical, resulting in an exchange of violence. In the heat of the moment, a student from one faction fired shots, exacerbating the tension on campus.

During the altercation, members of the opposing group managed to restrain the student responsible for the gunfire. However, amidst the scuffle, a student leader from the rival group sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh. Law enforcement swiftly secured the firearm from the scene for further examination.

The injured student leader received immediate medical attention and was promptly taken to the hospital. Reports indicate that their condition is stable, offering a glimmer of relief amid the unsettling events.

The police have initiated a comprehensive investigation to delve into the circumstances surrounding the gunfire and to identify those accountable for the distressing incident. Authorities are rigorously examining the sequence of events that led to the altercation and subsequent gunfire, aiming to bring clarity and accountability to the situation.

This alarming incident has prompted heightened concern within the university community and highlights the imperative for maintaining campus safety and swiftly addressing disputes to prevent such distressing altercations. The university administration and law enforcement remain committed to ensuring a secure and peaceful environment within the campus premises.