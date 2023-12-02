Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    On Saturday (December 2), PM Modi responded to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni's selfie from the summit with a message affirming the joy of meeting friends. Via his official social media platform, the prime minister conveyed his delight at such encounters, emphasizing the warmth of these connections.

    Meeting friends always a delight: PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged in a series of bilateral interactions and shared moments during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, making headlines for his responses and camaraderie with global leaders.

    On Saturday (December 2), PM Modi responded to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni's selfie from the summit with a message affirming the joy of meeting friends. Via his official social media platform, the prime minister conveyed his delight at such encounters, emphasizing the warmth of these connections.

    Excise policy case: ED files first charge sheet against AAP MLA Sanjay Singh under PMLA

    The selfie, posted by Italian PM Meloni, featured her alongside PM Modi, captioned "good friends at COP28" accompanied by the hashtag "#Melodi."

    Throughout the summit, PM Modi participated in multiple bilateral meetings with various world leaders. These encounters included discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President RT Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

    In addition to these engagements, PM Modi actively contributed to the summit's agenda, addressing all four sessions at the UN climate change conference. His packed schedule reflected his commitment to advancing discussions and initiatives aimed at global climate action.

    Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration date confirmed, 6,000 invites dispatched; check details

    As his visit to the United Arab Emirates concluded, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Dubai for hosting the productive COP28 Summit. He urged continued collaborative efforts toward nurturing a better planet, signifying the importance of ongoing global cooperation in combating climate change.

    PM Modi's active participation, not only in formal discussions but also in interpersonal exchanges, highlighted the significance of diplomatic relations and alliances in addressing pressing global issues like climate change. His responses and interactions during the summit further underscored the need for collective efforts to safeguard the environment for future generations.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar vkp

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi

    Excise policy case: ED files first charge sheet against AAP MLA Sanjay Singh under PMLA AJR

    Excise policy case: ED files first charge sheet against AAP MLA Sanjay Singh under PMLA

    Uttar Pradesh: Police bust prostitution ring in Ghaziabad spa centres; arrest 65 people in major crackdown snt

    Uttar Pradesh: Police bust prostitution ring in Ghaziabad spa centres; arrest 65 people in major crackdown

    Caught on camera: Brutal assault in Delhi as man attacked with stones, tiles and knife (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Brutal assault in Delhi as man attacked with stones, tiles and knife (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    MS Dhoni's Test debut: 18 years on, fans celebrate his cricketing legacy; relive iconic double ton (WATCH) snt

    MS Dhoni's Test debut: 18 years on, fans celebrate his cricketing legacy; relive iconic double ton (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan applauds Suhana Khan's skating skills, says 'I have fallen on my butt' while trying ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan applauds Suhana Khan's skating skills, says 'I have fallen on my butt' while trying

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar vkp

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar

    Victim of Mike Tyson's plane assault seeks Rs 3 crore compensation; legal battle looms snt

    Victim of Mike Tyson's plane assault seeks Rs 3 crore compensation; legal battle looms

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon