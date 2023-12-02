'Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

On Saturday (December 2), PM Modi responded to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni's selfie from the summit with a message affirming the joy of meeting friends. Via his official social media platform, the prime minister conveyed his delight at such encounters, emphasizing the warmth of these connections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged in a series of bilateral interactions and shared moments during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, making headlines for his responses and camaraderie with global leaders.

The selfie, posted by Italian PM Meloni, featured her alongside PM Modi, captioned "good friends at COP28" accompanied by the hashtag "#Melodi."

Throughout the summit, PM Modi participated in multiple bilateral meetings with various world leaders. These encounters included discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President RT Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

In addition to these engagements, PM Modi actively contributed to the summit's agenda, addressing all four sessions at the UN climate change conference. His packed schedule reflected his commitment to advancing discussions and initiatives aimed at global climate action.

As his visit to the United Arab Emirates concluded, PM Modi expressed gratitude to Dubai for hosting the productive COP28 Summit. He urged continued collaborative efforts toward nurturing a better planet, signifying the importance of ongoing global cooperation in combating climate change.

PM Modi's active participation, not only in formal discussions but also in interpersonal exchanges, highlighted the significance of diplomatic relations and alliances in addressing pressing global issues like climate change. His responses and interactions during the summit further underscored the need for collective efforts to safeguard the environment for future generations.