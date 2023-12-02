PM Modi to spend Sunday at Sindhudurg; witness Navy Day 2023 celebrations

The Navy's raising day celebration is in sync with new tradition of three Services conducting their flagship ceremonial programmes outside the national capital. The iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast was built by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Indian Navy's raising day programme to be celebrated on December 4 at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. He will also witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy's warships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach at Sindhudurg.

Prior to attending the Indian Navy's programmes, the prime minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort.

'Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

It must be noted that the Navy day is celebrated on December 4 every year.

"'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant," an official said.

As part of its tradition on the Navy Day, the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces will conduct operational demonstrations.

"These 'Operational Demonstrations' provide an opportunity to the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy."

It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens.

Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

Why at Sindhudurg?

The Navy's raising day celebration is in sync with new tradition of three Services conducting their flagship ceremonial programmes outside the national capital.

The iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast was built by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century.

December 4 has been chosen as to remember the Indian Navy's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war for the liberation of Bangladesh.

Last year, the Navy Day was celebrated at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command.