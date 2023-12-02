Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi to spend Sunday at Sindhudurg; witness Navy Day 2023 celebrations

    The Navy's raising day celebration is in sync with new tradition of three Services conducting their flagship ceremonial programmes outside the national capital. The iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast was built by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. 

    PM Modi to spend Sunday at Sindhudurg; witness Navy Day 2023 celebrations AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Indian Navy's raising day programme to be celebrated on December 4 at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. He will also witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy's warships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach at Sindhudurg.

    Prior to attending the Indian Navy's programmes, the prime minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. 

    'Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    It must be noted that the Navy day is celebrated on December 4 every year. 

    "'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant," an official said.

    As part of its tradition on the Navy Day, the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces will conduct operational demonstrations. 

    "These 'Operational Demonstrations' provide an opportunity to the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy."

    It highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security to the public, while also heralding maritime consciousness amongst citizens.

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Why at Sindhudurg?

    The Navy's raising day celebration is in sync with new tradition of three Services conducting their flagship ceremonial programmes outside the national capital. 

    The iconic Sindhudurg Fort off the Maharashtra coast was built by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. 

    December 4 has been chosen as to remember the Indian Navy's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war for the liberation of Bangladesh. 

    Last year, the Navy Day was celebrated at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Kerala: SFI wins union chairman post at Kerala Varma College after recounting rkn

    Kerala: SFI wins union chairman post at Kerala Varma College after recounting

    Meeting friends always a delight: PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni AJR

    'Meeting friends always a delight': PM Modi on selfie with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar vkp

    Congress will not win in Telangana: K'taka BJP leader K Sudhakar

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get larger display gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get larger display?

    Gulmarg to Ladakh: 7 places to enjoy snow in Winter ATG EAI

    Gulmarg to Ladakh: 7 places to enjoy snow in Winter

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Madhya Pradesh Counting of Votes: Congress demands high level security at counting centres

    Kerala: SFI wins union chairman post at Kerala Varma College after recounting rkn

    Kerala: SFI wins union chairman post at Kerala Varma College after recounting

    Here is a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023 gcw

    Here's a step-by-step guide to check YouTube music recap 2023

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon