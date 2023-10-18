Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

The case originated from an FIR lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It alleged that Azam Khan and his wife had assisted their son in obtaining two fraudulent birth certificates, one from Lucknow and the other from Rampur.

In a significant legal development, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has delivered a verdict in a case involving Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima, and their son Abdullah Azam. The court found the trio guilty in a 2019 case related to fake birth certificates and has sentenced them to seven years in prison.

Following the court's judgment, the three individuals were taken into judicial custody and will be directly transferred from the court to the prison, as confirmed by Arun Parkash Saxena, a former District Government Counsel representing the prosecution.

MP-MLA court magistrate Shobit Bansal imposed the maximum seven-year sentence on the three convicted individuals.

As per the details in the charge sheet, the birth certificate issued by the Rampur municipality stated Abdullah Azam's date of birth as January 1, 1993, while the other certificate claimed he was born in Lucknow on September 30, 1990.