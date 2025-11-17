In Bulandshahr, 4 criminals were nabbed after a shootout, with 2 injured. The gang of pickpockets fired at a police checkpoint. In a similar encounter, police arrested 2 wanted criminals who targeted train and bus passengers.

An encounter took place late Sunday night near Kasairu Cut in Khurja Nagar, where an exchange of gunfire at a police checkpoint, between officers and four miscreants, left two criminals injured and two others in custody, officials said.

Details of Khurja Encounter

According to Khurja Circle Officer (CO) Purnima Singh, the incident unfolded when a police team signalled two suspicious motorcycles, carrying four riders, to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects opened fire on the police.

"Today, late at night on November 16, Khurja Nagar police were conducting a checkpoint near Kasairu Cut. During this, 4 people riding 2 bikes were asked to stop by the police team. They opened fire on the police team," CO Singh said.

In the retaliatory action, two of the miscreants were injured. They were identified as Aman from Aligarh and Govind from Kannauj. Both were taken to the Central Medical Commission for treatment.

"The injured have been sent to the Central Medical Commission for treatment," CO Singh said.

The remaining two accused, Kanhaiya (Aman's brother) and Shivam from Kannauj, were arrested by the police.

"These criminals are notorious criminals. They steal money by picking people's pockets while travelling on public transport," CO Singh said.

The police recovered Rs 12,000, two illegal pistols, and two motorcycles. CO Singh confirmed that multiple cases of theft and robbery are registered against them.

"Further legal action is being taken by the police," Singh added.

Similar Encounter in Kodor

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, an encounter broke out between the police and a pair of wanted miscreants near the canal in the Kodor Police Station area on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Lal, the accused have been identified as Aditya and Deepak, both residents of Lakhanpur, Uttarakhand.

"These criminals have more than a dozen cases registered against them and were preying on innocent passengers travelling by train and bus," ASP Lal said.

During the encounter, the police managed to overpower the suspects, recovering a pistol, a motorcycle, and a large number of items belonging to their victims.

"A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered, and the Aadhaar cards and other documents of their victims were recovered from them," ASP Lal said. (ANI)