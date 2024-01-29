Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US sets visa processing record in India, 1.4 million US visas processed in 2023

    In 2023, the US Consular Team in India achieved a historic milestone by processing a record 1.4 million U.S. visas, significantly reducing visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%. The surge in demand positions Indians as one-tenth of US visa applicants worldwide.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

    The US Consular Team in India achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by processing an unprecedented number of visas, resulting in a 75% reduction in visitor visa appointment wait times. Throughout the year, the US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a staggering 1.4 million US visas, marking a record-breaking milestone. 

    The demand for visas across all categories witnessed an exceptional surge, with a 60% increase in applications compared to the previous year. Indians now constitute one-tenth of US visa applicants globally.

    Visitor visas (B1/B2) experienced a significant rebound, comprising the second-highest number of applications in the US Mission's history -- exceeding 700,000. To meet this demand, the US Embassy and Consulates implemented a three-month staffing surge in Mumbai early in the year, increased permanent staff levels, and utilized innovative technical solutions. 

    These efforts, coupled with process improvements and staffing investments, led to a substantial reduction in the appointment wait time for visitor visas from an average of 1,000 days to just 250 days nationwide.

    In 2023, the US consular team issued over 140,000 student visas in India, setting a record for the third consecutive year and surpassing any other country in the world. Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai emerged as the top four student visa processing posts globally. 

    Consequently, Indian students now constitute the largest group of international graduate students in the United States, accounting for over a quarter of the one million foreign students studying in the country.

    Employment visas remained a top priority, with Consular Team India consolidating most petition-based visa processing in Chennai and Hyderabad to enhance efficiency. This approach resulted in the processing of over 380,000 employment visas for Indians and their family members in 2023, maintaining minimal appointment wait times. 

    A pilot program slated for 2024 will enable eligible H1B holders to renew their visas in the United States, streamlining the process for this group.

    Consulate General Mumbai successfully addressed a backlog of over 31,000 immigrant visa cases delayed by the pandemic, allowing those with pending immigrant visa petitions to secure appointments within the standard, pre-pandemic window.

    The US Mission is enhancing its consular services in India, with investments including the inauguration of a new $340 million facility in Hyderabad in March 2023. Additionally, the setting up of two new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bangalore has been announced.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
