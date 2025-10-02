Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said that the US-Pakistan ties strengthened recently as India refuted US President Donald Trump's claim of his role in the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Vikram Sood said that the US-Pakistan ties strengthened recently as India refuted US President Donald Trump's claim of his role in the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. The former RAW chief stressed the role of a deep state in the US, hindering India's economic progress. In an interview with ANI, Vikram Sood said, “It (US-Pakistan ties) started with Trump's personal pique when we refused to give him credit for the so-called 'ceasefire'. The Pakistanis went down on their knee and said, 'Thank you, my Lord. You are fit for the Nobel Prize'. This is what the deep state would be doing. They don't want India to progress economically.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Further, he added that the US fears India's economic growth as India and China are two "big economic powers" now.

"It does not have any nationalistic interests because every time we talk of nationalism, they make it Hindu nationalism. The fear is that you have one big economic power in China, and you have another one in India. They've learnt their lesson from China," he said.

Vikram Sood's remarks come as Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for dinner after Operation Sindoor. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump again praised the Pakistani leadership, calling Asim Munir “a very important guy.”

When asked about the deep state and political instability in India's neighbouring countries, Sood said, “This term was first used in Turkey, where the intelligence, military and army chiefs died in a car accident. They also had the drug dealer with them, with all his money, drugs and weapons. The connotation here is that this is how the Deep State functions. In close collaboration with each other.” He added that the meaning of the deep state has evolved and now it includes the corporates, the military intelligence and other powerful sections of people "pulling the strings".

Interestingly, he told ANI that the US President Donald Trump is not part of the deep state.

Vikram Sood said, “The meaning has evolved over time, and it is those who pull the strings behind the curtains. It includes all those who are powerful, the corporates, the military intelligence.”

Sood added that apart from the White House, companies dealing in arms have a say in how the US deals with other nations.

"In America, for instance, it's not just the White House or the Congress that decides. It is also the company that is, say, producing an armament in a particular state, which has its congressman in its pocket, and pushes the government for a particular kind of action, which allows them to sell weapons, or in other cases, how to handle Israel, how to handle Pakistan, how to handle India... You have very powerful think tanks," he added.

"If you look at their chart, it includes almost everybody who matters, except Donald Trump... They're also known as the Wall Street State Department... This is how they operate. Behind the curtains," the ex-RAW chief said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)