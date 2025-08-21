The US Embassy in Delhi has denied Donald Trump's claim of $21 million USAID funding for voter turnout in India, confirming no such activities took place. It also confirmed closure of all USAID operations in India by August 15, 2025.

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has formally contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim that $21 million was allocated through USAID to support voter turnout in India. According to official documents tabled in the Indian Parliament, the US Embassy clarified to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 2, 2025, that 'USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India'.

The clarification came after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had earlier announced in February this year, the cancellation of $486 million in USAID-funded Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) projects worldwide, which allegedly included a $21 million allocation for 'increasing voter turnout in India'.

Following this, the MEA sought details of all USAID-funded activities in India. On July 2, the US Embassy provided data covering 2014-2024, listing implementing partners, objectives, and accomplishments. It categorically stated that no funds were allocated for voter turnout-related projects in India.

Subsequently, on July 29, 2025, the US Embassy informed MEA that it would shut down all USAID operations in India by August 15, 2025. Days later, on August 11, it confirmed that all seven partnership agreements signed with the Government of India would also cease from that date.

The closure follows a wider US government decision to dissolve USAID globally. On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14169 to review foreign aid programs. By July 1, USAID’s operations had been phased out, with 83% of its programs terminated and most staff laid off.

The full closure of USAID is scheduled for completion by September 2, 2025.

Trump questions US funds for India and neighbours

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting in February, strongly criticised the American government for spending millions of dollars on foreign projects, including in India. He pointed out that the US had allocated USD 21 million to support voter turnout in India, which he described as a 'kickback scheme'. Trump argued that money meant for India’s elections made no sense when the US itself was struggling with its own voter challenges. He mocked the idea by saying, 'We want our own turnout, don’t we?'

Trump also questioned USD 29 million for strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh, saying that nobody understood what such terms really meant. He further listed USD 20 million for fiscal federalism in Nepal, USD 19 million for biodiversity in Nepal, and USD 47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. According to him, these projects were wasteful, unclear, and suspicious.

He linked such allocations to what he called “kickback deals,” alleging that funds eventually return to those who approve them. Trump assured his audience that these types of foreign aid programs were being “terminated” under his policies, as part of his broader promise to “drain the swamp.”