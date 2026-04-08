Following a two-week US-Iran ceasefire, J&K leader Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas claimed the US was defeated and negotiated to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hailed the deal as a 'big day for world peace.'

Following the "double-sided" two-week ceasefire between US and Iran, Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas, who is the representative to J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian President, on Wednesday said that the US was defeated in the war and it held negotiations with Iran for the sake of reopening Strait of Hormuz.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Abbas asked the reason behind US' happiness following the two-week ceasefire, adding that it can attack any country to achieve its goals. "What are they (the US) so happy about in this ceasefire of 2 weeks? That they have done this negotiation to open Hormuz... When this war started, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz... America got defeated in this war... America can attack any country to achieve its objectives," he said.

Trump Announces Ceasefire After 'Peace Overture'

This comes after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

President Hails 'Big Day for World Peace'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he said in a post on Truth Social. (ANI)