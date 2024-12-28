Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities

The Delhi High Court has restrained unknown entities from infringing on Upstox's intellectual property rights, ordering suspension of domain names, freezing bank accounts, and suspension of Telegram profiles.

The Delhi High Court has intervened to protect the intellectual property rights of Upstox, an online trading application owned by RKSV Securities India Pvt. Ltd. In an interim order, the court restrained unknown entities from infringing on Upstox's trademarks, work marks, and copyrighted photographs.

Upstox, a prominent Indian broking firm, provides stock trading opportunities and operates under the regulatory purview of authorities like SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDAI. The company boasts over 1 crore customers, and has consistently invested in marketing and branding initiatives.

The court's decision came in response to Upstox's allegations of trademark and copyright infringement by unknown defendants. These entities had reportedly created fake websites, WhatsApp groups, and Telegram channels, impersonating Upstox and duping customers out of their money.

Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that Upstox had demonstrated a prima facie case for an injunction, and failing to grant one would result in irreparable loss to the company. The court also noted that the balance of convenience lay in favour of Upstox..

The court has issued a series of directives to protect Upstox's intellectual property rights. Unknown defendants are restrained from infringing on Upstox's trademarks, word marks, copyrighted photographs, domain names, websites, social media handles names, hashtags, email addresses, bank accounts or any business papers till the next date of hearing. Domain name registrars have been directed to suspend the domain names of the unknown defendants and disclose details about the registrants. Banks have been ordered to freeze the bank accounts of the unknown defendants and disclose KYC documents and bank statements. Telegram has been directed to suspend profiles, groups, and channels related to the unknown defendants.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing on May 20, 2025.

