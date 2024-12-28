Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-686: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Dec 28).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 686 December 28 2024
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-686 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Dec 28) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 686:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KH 174096

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KL 179088

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KA 174096
KB 174096
KC 174096
KD 174096
KE 174096
KF 174096
KG 174096
KJ 174096
KK 174096
KL 174096
KM 174096

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KA 390682
KB 921220

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

