Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday described Uttar Pradesh as the land of great personalities, including Lord Krishna and Lord Buddha, and expressed the possibility of turning the state into "an engine of developed India" when the country celebrates its 100 years of independence in 2047.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day ceremony in Lucknow, Shah hailed the recently inaugurated Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, built by transforming a 65-acre landfill into a landmark of development, asserting that the BJP regime transformed the waste into wealth.

Shah Hails State's Transformation Under BJP

"When the country celebrates 100 years of Independence on 15 August 2047, Uttar Pradesh will become the engine of a developed India. This is the land of Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, and many great personalities. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee worked not only for the Jana Sangh but also for Kashmir. There used to be a mountain of garbage spread over 65 acres, which the BJP transformed from waste into wealth," Union Minister Amit Shah said.

Shah also praised the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting that over 1.30 lakh youth have benefited from government initiatives and emphasised the success of the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, which has now reached across the country. "So far, 1.30 lakh youths have benefited. Just look at the achievement of our Uttar Pradesh government -- the 'One District One Product' scheme has gone from Uttar Pradesh to the entire country, and today this food festival is being organised. Today, it is a matter of pride for me that Hari Om Pawar ji is being honoured. Through his writings, he has worked to awaken society," Shah said.

Amit Shah mentioned that at present, Uttar Pradesh has become the "food basket" of the country, while also lauding the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, terming it a task for which the country had been waiting for 550 years. "Today, Uttar Pradesh has become India's food basket. The task for which the entire country waited for 550 years has also been completed -- the grand temple of Lord Ram has been constructed," he said.

Appeal for 'Double-Engine' Government

He also appealed to the people to rise above caste and vote towards the formation of a double-engine government, accusing the opposition parties of working towards looting the state. "Next year is an election year. I have come to appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh -- to build a double-engine government for the development of the state. The governments of SP, BSP, and Congress only worked to loot. In the coming elections, I want to appeal to every voter to rise above caste and vote," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh: A Historical and Cultural Hub

Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day is observed on January 24 to mark the renaming of the erstwhile United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh in 1950, two days before the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The state has since played a central role in the country's political, cultural, and social life.

Blessed with sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu, Uttar Pradesh is home to some of India's most important religious and historical centres. Cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Sarnath, and Kushinagar attract millions of pilgrims and tourists each year.

Varanasi, situated on the banks of the Ganga, is considered one of the world's oldest living cities and is home to the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Sarnath holds special significance as the place where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Over the years, Uttar Pradesh has contributed significantly to India's industrial growth, with Kanpur emerging as a major industrial hub. In November 2000, the hill state of Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, further shaping the region's administrative landscape. Leaders across the political spectrum marked the occasion by highlighting Uttar Pradesh's historical legacy and its evolving role in India's development journey. (ANI)