A fire at a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in UP's Barabanki killed two people, the license holders, and injured four others. The blaze, which occurred in Sarai Barai village, has been brought under control by fire services.

The fire broke out in Sarai Barai village of Barabanki on Thursday.

Two License Holders Killed: Police

Barabanki, Superintendent of Police (SP) Barabanki Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters here, "Two people have died in this incident. Both were the license holders for this unit.. Our forensic and fire service teams are here... The situation is normal now...

"Their names are Khalid and Kallu... It was a small square structure, far from the residential area, where they had a license to manufacture firecrackers...," SP Vijayvargiya added.

The blaze has been brought under control.

Spark Likely Triggered Blaze, Four Injured: DM

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi told reporters that a spark could have triggered the fire, causing the fire crackers to burn one after another. "... There was a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit here... At first glance, it appears a small spark started the fire, and the firecrackers continued to burn one after another. The fire brigade unit has brought the fire under control. Two people have died and four are injured..."

More details are awaited (ANI)