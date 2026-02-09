A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly being driven by the son of a tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, triggered chaos on the VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, after it rammed pedestrians and several vehicles.

A high-speed Lamborghini tore through a busy stretch of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday, triggering panic and chaos after it rammed into an autorickshaw and a parked motorcycle near the Gwal Toli police station area. At least one pedestrian was injured and several vehicles were damaged. The luxury car has been seized and an FIR registered.

Police confirmed that the Lamborghini is registered in the name of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra and was allegedly being driven by his son, Shivam Kumar Mishra (45), at the time of the incident.

The Delhi-registered Lamborghini was being driven at high speed when it first rammed into an autorickshaw. The vehicle reportedly sped up further, lost control near a turn, and crashed into a parked motorcycle belonging to Arya Nagar resident Vishal Tripathi, who was standing nearby.

A pedestrian, identified as Taufiq from Chaman Ganj Ghosiyana, sustained injuries while attempting to flee the out-of-control car. He was on his way to Karbala when the incident occurred. Police said the injured man was sent for medical examination.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the Lamborghini’s speed appeared to double after the initial collision, sparking fear among bystanders.

CCTV footage from the area and eyewitness statements are currently being examined as part of the investigation. SHO, Gwal Toli, Santosh Gaur, told TOI that “soon after the incident, the bodyguards of Shivam, who were following him in another car, took him to a hospital as he had also sustained injuries.”