PM Modi welcomes new calf 'Deepjyoti' at Lok Kalyan Marg residence, heartwarming video wins hearts (WATCH)

    In a heartwarming announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the joyful news of a new arrival in his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    In a heartwarming announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the joyful news of a new arrival in his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. In a post on X, the Prime Minister revealed that the beloved family cow has given birth to a calf, which bears a distinctive symbol of light on its forehead.

    Referring to a cherished saying from Indian scriptures, "Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada," which highlights the auspicious and nurturing role of cows in Indian culture, PM Modi expressed his delight in welcoming the new member. He has named the calf ‘Deepjyoti,’ translating to ‘light of the lamp,’ reflecting the symbol on its forehead.

    "It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:'. There has been a auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Housing Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’," wrote PM Modi.

    Accompanying the announcement, PM Modi shared a video capturing the tender moments with the newborn calf, emphasizing the significance of this new addition to the Prime Minister's residence.

    The heartwarming post went viral on X, with several users calling it the 'best video of the day'. 

    "Best video filled with emotions, as pure and innocent as a newborn calf. The light of "Deepjyothi" should dispel darkness, vanquish evil, and illuminate the true essence and meaning of life. I feel a special connection every time I feed the cow, a moment of peace," wrote one user on X.

    Another added, "It's so heartening to see the leader of the nation showering love and affection towards cows."

    A third user noted, "Greatest PM of India by far and there is no comparison at all. We have finally gotten a true Hindu PM, may be we don't value him much now, which has been our history pretty much."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

