A Chandigarh-based COO shared how an employee resigned calling work "too boring" and the city lacking Delhi's vibe. His post sparked a debate on mindset vs location.

A LinkedIn post by Praper Media Chief Operating Officer Jatin Gulati has sparked a wider conversation online after he revealed that one of his employees resigned, describing work at the Chandigarh-based company as "too boring."

Sharing the incident on LinkedIn, Gulati said the employee cited Chandigarh as the reason behind the decision, claiming, "Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai" (there is nothing in Chandigarh like Delhi).

While acknowledging that people are entitled to their personal preferences, Gulati argued that the issue was not really about the city itself but rather about one's approach towards opportunities.

According to Gulati, he has observed a recurring pattern among professionals throughout his career. Some people actively explore new places, seek out opportunities and make the best of the resources available to them, while others expect their surroundings to automatically provide excitement and growth.

"Some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring. Others wait for the place to entertain them," he wrote.

Workplace Parallel

Drawing a parallel with workplaces, Gulati said the same attitude is reflected in professional life as well. He explained that while some employees remain focused on what they lack, whether it is better clients, stronger processes or bigger opportunities, others choose to maximise whatever resources they already have.

He concluded that no city, company or career can ever be perfect and that professional growth often depends on how people respond to their circumstances.

"The people who grow are the ones who learn to make the most of where they are," he wrote, before adding, “So no… I don't think Chandigarh made him leave. I think his mindset did.”

The employee, whose identity was not disclosed, had reportedly cited the lack of a Delhi-like vibe in Chandigarh as a reason for leaving. The post read: "One of our employees resigned because working here was too boring. According to him, Chandigarh mei Delhi jaisa kuch nahi hai. Fair enough. Everyone has preferences. But tbh, I don't think this was really about Chandigarh. It made me notice a pattern."

Social Media Reactions

The post has drawn a flood of reactions, with many agreeing with Gulati's perspective while others defended the employee's right to choose a city that suits their lifestyle. One user commented, "Completely agree. It's not about the city, it's about how you see it. Chandigarh has so much to offer if you're willing to look."

Another wrote, "I think both sides have a point. Some people genuinely thrive in bigger cities. It's not always a mindset issue."

A third user added, "This is such an important lesson. Growth comes from within, not from your surroundings."

The debate has also sparked discussions about Chandigarh's appeal as a professional destination, with some praising its quality of life and others calling it quieter compared to metropolitan hubs.