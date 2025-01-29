UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to his injuries after being bludgeoned with bricks and sticks over Rs 200 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to his injuries after being bludgeoned with bricks and sticks over Rs 200 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The assault, carried out by four men on January 9, left the victim, Hoshiyar Singh Valmiki, fighting for his life for 18 days before he died at the Meerut Medical College Hospital.

The shock of his critical condition proved too much for his ailing 70-year-old father, who died on January 20 upon hearing about his son’s worsening health.

According to the victim’s brother, Amit Valmiki, the ordeal stemmed from a minor financial dispute. “Hoshiyar had borrowed Rs 500 from our neighbor, Vikas Kumar, and had already repaid Rs 300. But Vikas and his associates dragged him from our house, took him to a vacant plot, and assaulted him for the remaining Rs 200. He suffered severe head and abdominal injuries and succumbed on Monday. Our father couldn’t bear the news and passed away,” said Amit.

Police have booked the four accused under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 351 (2) (3) (criminal intimidation). Two of the accused—24-year-old Vikas Kumar and 23-year-old Lala, both laborers—have been arrested, while efforts are underway to track down the remaining culprits.

However, locals have raised serious allegations against law enforcement, claiming that the police only filed an FIR 10 days after the assault.

