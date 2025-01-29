UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to his injuries after being bludgeoned with bricks and sticks over Rs 200 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

UP SHOCKER! Man beaten to death after dispute over Rs 200; his father dies in grief shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

 

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to his injuries after being bludgeoned with bricks and sticks over Rs 200 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The assault, carried out by four men on January 9, left the victim, Hoshiyar Singh Valmiki, fighting for his life for 18 days before he died at the Meerut Medical College Hospital.

The shock of his critical condition proved too much for his ailing 70-year-old father, who died on January 20 upon hearing about his son’s worsening health. 

According to the victim’s brother, Amit Valmiki, the ordeal stemmed from a minor financial dispute. “Hoshiyar had borrowed Rs 500 from our neighbor, Vikas Kumar, and had already repaid Rs 300. But Vikas and his associates dragged him from our house, took him to a vacant plot, and assaulted him for the remaining Rs 200. He suffered severe head and abdominal injuries and succumbed on Monday. Our father couldn’t bear the news and passed away,” said Amit.

Police have booked the four accused under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 351 (2) (3) (criminal intimidation). Two of the accused—24-year-old Vikas Kumar and 23-year-old Lala, both laborers—have been arrested, while efforts are underway to track down the remaining culprits.

However, locals have raised serious allegations against law enforcement, claiming that the police only filed an FIR 10 days after the assault.

Also read: 'Absurd to think Haryana BJP has poisoned water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede vkp

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede

'You should definitely use ChatGPT, but...' Mukesh Ambani shares piece of advice to students of PDEU [WATCH] anr

'You should definitely use ChatGPT, but...' Mukesh Ambani has THIS advice to students on AI [WATCH]

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Stories

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend HRD

John Cena retirement tour: Revisiting top 5 greatest performances by WWE legend

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law anr

Supreme Court seeks report from Centre on FIRs and pending cases under Triple Talaq law

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Kimberly-Clark Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail's Bullish

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Brinker International Stock Rises Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Optimistic

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Kang Sae-byeok to Seong Gi-hun-8 most heroic Netflix's HIT show Squid Game characters

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon