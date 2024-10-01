Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Girl trapped in love affair, murdered & body thrown in bushes; accused injured in police encounter

    A Hindu girl was allegedly lured into a relationship, only to be ruthlessly murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. After being killed, her body was thrown in the bushes, leaving the locals in shock and anger.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    A chilling crime of betrayal and brutality unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, where a Hindu girl was allegedly lured into a relationship, only to be ruthlessly murdered. After being killed, her body was thrown in the bushes, leaving the locals in shock and anger.

    The accused in this heinous crime were swiftly confronted by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The accused identified as Salman, Sarwar, and Javed, were confronted by the police in an encounter. The trio sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

    Shahenshah, another individual allegedly involved in the crime, was first arrested by the police. Based on his tip-off, police arrested the other accused after an encounter.

    A police official said, "The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in the area, following which a post-mortem was conducted. The report of the victim revealed that she was strangled. A missing report was registered on June 1. Investigations revealed that 4 men identified as Salman, Sarwar, Javed and Shahenshah were involved in her murder. The victim had known Salman for a long time. She had gone to Mumbai with him...."

    "The victim had an argument with Salman regarding marriage and threatened the accused that they would be jailed. Enraged, all four accused hatched a plan to eliminate the victim and killed her on September 20," the official added. 

    The motive behind the brutal murder is suspected to be rooted in deception, with the girl being lured in a fake relationship by the accused. The level of violence involved in her death has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for stringent action against the perpetrators.

    The case remains under investigation, with authorities closely monitoring the condition of the injured suspects. 

