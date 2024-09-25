Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP teacher threatens to fail Class 6 student, tries to rape her; thrashed after locals catch him (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, a schoolteacher named Sanjay Gupta, allegedly tried to rape a Class 6 student after threatening to fail her in exams.

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, a schoolteacher named Sanjay Gupta, allegedly threatened to fail a Class 6 student and took her to a room where he attempted to rape her. The shameful act was interrupted by quick-thinking neighbors, who heard the girl's cries for help, following which they thrashed the teacher.

    The situation unfolded on Tuesday when Gupta, abusing his authority, summoned the student to his rented room after threatening to fail her in exams. Once inside, he reportedly threatened her with failure unless she complied with his demands.

    However, the girl's sounds of distress did not go unnoticed. Nearby residents, alarmed by the noise, quickly gathered outside the locked room. Sensing danger, they took immediate action, breaking down the door to free the terrified student. 

    Furious at the teacher’s behavior, the crowd wasted no time and thrashed him. Sanjay Gupta was beaten by the angry neighbors before being handed over to the police. 

    The incident has once again raised concerns about student safety in schools, a place meant to nurture and protect children. 

    Authorities have taken Gupta into custody, and an investigation is underway.

