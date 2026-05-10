In Amroha, UP, a family allegedly hired a contract killer for ₹5 Lakhs to murder their violent, drug-addicted son. The mother reportedly pawned her gold jewellery to pay the advance. The father and brother have been arrested by the police.

In a shocking incident that has left the local community in disbelief, the Amroha Police have uncovered a gruesome conspiracy where a family allegedly orchestrated the murder of their own son. Driven to desperation by his violent drug addiction, the parents reportedly hired a contract killer to "eliminate" the problem.

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The case began when the blood-stained body of a young man, identified as Dushyant, was discovered near a dry canal in Shampur village, within the jurisdiction of the Didoli Kotwali area. Initially appearing to be a random act of violence or an accident, a deeper investigation by the police revealed a far more sinister reality: the killers were his own kin.

Police Investigation and Arrests

According to the police, Dushyant was a drug addict whose behaviour had become a nightmare for his family. He frequently engaged in domestic violence, physical assaults, and constant disputes, making life unbearable for his parents and siblings. The investigation led to several startling revelations. Exhausted by the daily abuse, the father and other family members decided to hire a professional hitman.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Amroha) Akhilesh Bhadoria said, "A case has been registered. During the investigation, it was found that the victim's family was allegedly involved in the conspiracy. The father has been arrested. Search is on for the contract killer Jolly, who is absconding."

A deal was reportedly struck with a local criminal known as "Jolly" for a sum of ₹5 Lakhs. In a heartbreaking twist, the victim's mother allegedly pledged her gold jewellery to raise the initial funds. An advance payment of ₹55,000 was handed over to the contract killer to carry out the execution.

Following the digital and manual surveillance of the suspects, the police arrested the victim's father and brother. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime, citing the victim's uncontrollable addiction and the resulting domestic hell as their primary motivation.

Manhunt for Contract Killer

"The family was deeply troubled by Dushyant's drug addiction and his violent behaviour. This led them to contact a criminal named Jolly. The mother even pawned her ornaments to pay the advance for the murder," said Akhilesh Bhadauria, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Amroha.

While the father and son are currently in custody and facing charges of murder and conspiracy, the police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the contract killer, Jolly, who remains at large. Police said further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)