UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

In a horrific incident, an Uttar Pradesh policeman was seen kicking an older man standing with folded hands. The video has been doing rounds on social media and was recently shared by the former IPS officer on Twitter.

In the video, the elderly person is seen talking with folded hands, and when he looks to the right, the police official kicks him. While kicking him, the cop is heard saying 'bhaag, bhaag'. The video is from the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Though, the police describing the old man as 'deranged' and stated that the incident of January 29 is being investigated.

At the same time, former IPS officer R.K. Vij, while sharing the video has asked to take strict action. "Some police reforms don't require money. Only with proper training and strict disciplinary action can improvement be brought about," he wrote.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Chhattisgarh last year, District Surajpur Collector Ranbir Sharma was removed from his post after videos emerged of him slapping a youth who was reportedly out to buy some medicines amid the statewide lockdown. Sharma can be seen snatching the young man's phone and crushing it on the road. He then hits the teenager while attempting to show him some document, allegedly to explain why he is outside during the lockdown. The video sparked widespread outrage, with many accusing the public worker of grossly abusing his authority.

