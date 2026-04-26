Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna stated over 2.18 lakh police personnel have been recruited since 2017 under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership. He highlighted the impartial recruitment of 60,244 officers, including 12,000 women.

Highlighting large-scale recruitment and reforms in the state police force, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said that over 2.18 lakh personnel have been inducted into the police since 2017 under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the gathering at the Uttar Pradesh Arakshi Nagarik Police Deekshanth Parade held at the Reserve Police Line in Lucknow. DGP Krishna said, "In 2017, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji, the police force has been given special importance in modernising, improving capacity and law enforcement. Since 2017, more than 2,18,262 police officers have been deployed. The Uttar Pradesh Police has been the largest direct deployment in the history of Uttar Pradesh."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Massive Recruitment and Modernisation

Providing details of the latest recruitment, the DGP said, "A total of 60,244 police officers were selected. More than 12,000 women have been selected, which is a strong and inspiring example. This entire deployment process was completely impartial, transparent and based on merit."

The Director General of Police further highlighted improvements in training infrastructure, stating that modern training programmes have been designed keeping in mind present and future challenges. "The police training institute in Uttar Pradesh has set up a modern training programme keeping in mind the current environment and future challenges. A total of 112 training centres have been set up for the selected candidates," he said.

He noted that the basic training for recruits began on July 21, 2025, and emphasised the role of structured and comprehensive training. "The Uttar Pradesh Police have provided you with a comprehensive, modern and purpose-built training programme, which not only helps you improve your physical strength, discipline, knowledge and sensitivity, but also helps you overcome the challenges of the future," DGP Krishna said.

Focus on Value-Based Policing

He also underlined the focus on value-based policing, adding, "The Uttar Pradesh Police have assured you that you will not only become an effective law enforcer, but also develop as a strong guard of human values."

Expressing confidence in the newly inducted personnel, the DGP said, "I am confident that all of you will use your training to provide security, comfort, justice and confidence to the public."

The DGP noted that on April 26, 2026, the newly trained candidates would be deployed to their respective areas following completion of their training.

Calling it a special occasion, Krishna said, "Today, it is a special moment for all of you to be welcomed by the 983 candidates and the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

He also acknowledged the contribution of training staff, stating, "The training staff of the training institutions have also put in a lot of effort to train you. It is the result of their dedication and patience that we are witnessing this impressive training parade today. I wish you a bright future, proud service and success in your duties. Jai Hind."

CM Yogi Applauds Training Enhancements

Furthermore, CM Yogi was accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna, who attended the passing-out parade of the 2025 batch of police constables at the Police Parade Ground in the state capital.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state government's efforts to strengthen training infrastructure are yielding visible results. "I can say with satisfaction that work has been done to improve the facilities of training and training centers, and today it bears witness to how those who underwent training during this period have presented an excellent example of professional training, and we have seen how they are going to contribute to the efforts of establishing the Uttar Pradesh Police not only as the best police force in the country but in the world," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that modernised training systems and upgraded infrastructure have played a key role in enhancing the capabilities of the police force.

Passing Out Parade (POP) is a formal graduation ceremony that marks the completion of training for military, police, or emergency service recruits. It is the transition from being a student or trainee to becoming a commissioned officer or a full-fledged member of the service. (ANI)