UP Minister Suresh Khanna refuted Akhilesh Yadav’s 'fabricated employment data' allegations, asserting 9.5 lakh jobs were given on merit. Yadav had attacked the BJP govt over unemployment, inflation, and the falling value of the Rupee.

Strongly countering Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations of "fabricated employment data", Uttar Pradesh state Minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday asserted that over 9.5 lakh government jobs have been provided under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through an unblemished, merit-driven system free from corruption or caste-based favouritism.

Transparent, Merit-Driven System

Speaking to ANI, Khanna claimed that the opposition has run out of credible issues and is levelling baseless charges because it cannot digest the complete eradication of nepotism and bribery in state recruitment boards. "The opposition has no real issues. During their tenure, appointments were often mired in suspicion and controversy. Under CM Yogi's administration, however, appointments are conducted through a completely transparent process—free from recommendations, caste-based favouritism, or bias," Khanna said.

Emphasising the restoration of credibility in competitive exams and government recruitment boards, the Minister pointed out that selections are now governed strictly by capability. "These appointments are being made with absolute honesty and integrity. Only those candidates who possess the necessary competence and merit are selected. The opposition views things through its own lens. 9.5 lakh jobs have already been created, and this process continues unabated," Khanna added.

Akhilesh Yadav's Scathing Attack

Khanna’s remarks come after Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on the economic front, accusing the ruling dispensation of presenting "fabricated employment data" to mislead the public while the Indian Rupee continues to slide against the US Dollar and runaway inflation hits common households.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief took a sharp jibe at the BJP's past rhetoric on currency valuation and flagged the worsening livelihood crisis in the country. "Those who once questioned where the Dollar was heading should now look back and see where the Rupee stands against the Dollar today," Yadav said, aiming at the Centre. "Inflation has broken all records and the unemployment crisis is deepening by the day. Instead of providing real solutions, this government is peddling fake numbers and false statistics in the name of job creation. Fuel prices remain exorbitant, and even then, ethanol is being blended into petrol without extending any relief to the common man," the SP supremo remarked.

Cornering the double-engine government on the economic front, Yadav brought up the depreciating Indian Rupee, rising fuel prices, and unemployment. "Inflation has hit the roof. Those who used to question where the Dollar was heading should turn around and see where the Rupee stands against the Dollar today," Yadav said. He added, "Unemployment is worsening by the day, yet they continue to present fake numbers and fabricated data in the name of job creation. Petrol has become exorbitant, and now ethanol is being blended into it without providing any relief to the common man." (ANI)