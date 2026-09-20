Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash criticised Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, alleging the Congress leader is spreading a false narrative. He questioned if his 'Mohobbat Ki Dukan' was actually a 'Bhrastachar Ki Khadan'.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'False Narrative'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Sunday criticized Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme remarks, alleging that the Congress leader has been spreading a false narrative about the Constitution and democracy.

"A habitual liar who always says that the Indian Constitution is in danger, democracy is in danger. He opened Mohobbat Ki Dukan, but the Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana asks Rahul Gandhi, his teammates, his advisors, especially Digvijaya Singh, whether it is Mohobbat Ki Dukan or Bhrastachar Ki Khadan," NV Subhash told ANI. He was answering a query on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme.

Allies Join Criticism, Defend Modi Government

Several other BJP leaders, apart from parties in the National Democratic Alliance, have slammed Rahul Gandhi. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC slammed Congress leaders’ “andhbakht” remraks and said people have faith in work being done by the Modi government. She termed “chatron ki goonj” as “jhoot ki goonj”. "You talk about 'Andhbhakt' and being privy to no idea of the developmental agenda of PM Modi. Please ask 140 crore Indians what they feel, what development they have seen and what the infrastructure is on the ground. If you compare PM Modi to Lord Vishnu, we compare him to the best prime minister that India has ever seen. And probably your forefathers don't fit that list," she said.

Congress Accuses BJP-RSS of Corrupting Education

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday accused BJP-RSS of “hollowing” and “corrupting” India’s education system and said party leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed the “system that is suppressing students”. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi stands with students in their quest to seek answers from the government and their voice is echoing across the country.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi exposed the system that is suppressing students. Who constitutes this system? The people from the BJP and RSS who have taken control of the entire country— over education, the economy, politics, and every institution. They have hollowed out the education system and corrupted it," he alleged. "This is because the system feels threatened by students; they ask questions and demand accountability. Now that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them, the fear among students has vanished. Their voices are resonating across the entire country," he added. (ANI)