UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh visited Mahakaleshwar Temple, praying for the state. CM Yogi Adityanath spoke on UP's journey from the 'One Mafia' era to 'One Product,' highlighting improved business ease and tech-driven welfare under PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Wednesday attended the 'Bhasma Aarti' and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

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After taking the blessings of the deity, Singh spoke to ANI, "Baba Mahakaleshwar is the centre of faith for everyone who believes in Sanatana. I had come here to pray that under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, may the government be able to serve Uttar Pradesh better."

From 'One Mafia' to 'One Product': Yogi Adityanath on UP's Transformation

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled a chilling anecdote that captures the journey from the "One District, One Mafia" era to "One District, One Product," launched in 2018, a flagship programme promoting unique local crafts and industries across 75 districts to boost rural employment, create industrial hubs, and enhance exports.

During a time when organised crime dictated the pace of life, even the highest symbols of justice were not spared. In Prayagraj, the convoy of a Chief Justice was once halted on the road, forced to wait while a local mafia don's motorcade swept past. It was only after that mafia leader's encounter that the Chief Justice personally shared this story, highlighting a time when criminals held more sway than the constitution. "In Uttar Pradesh, we have been able to bring significant reforms. Earlier, people used to hesitate in associating with UP, but the situation has changed now," he said.

Technology and Welfare

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said the country has seen remarkable growth under his leadership, and the focus has shifted toward using technology to empower the marginalised. By leveraging Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the state has eliminated middlemen, ensuring that every rupee intended for the poor reaches their bank accounts directly. This digital revolution has turned technology into a shield for the common citizen against corruption. "Technology has been used effectively for the welfare of common people, including direct transfer of benefits through DBT," he said.

Improved Business Climate

Highlighting the state's progress, the Chief Minister said, "There was a time when UP ranked 13th or 14th in ease of doing business, but today it holds the top position. Some industrialists in Bengal told us they wanted to migrate to UP. Around 7,000 industries have migrated to Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)