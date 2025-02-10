UP man uses rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker to clear air about his 'death': 'I am alive and safe'

A bizarre incident, a local businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha was forced to make a public announcement—just to prove he was still alive.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

 

Mohammad Aslam, a 65-year-old cotton waste trader from Bijnor Road, found himself at the center of a rumor while he was away in Delhi for a week visiting relatives. In his absence, whispers spread across the city that he had died of a heart attack, allegedly due to financial debt.

Returning home only to hear about his own “death,” Aslam came up with an unconventional way to clear the air. He headed to a recording studio, recorded a message refuting the rumors, and had it blasted through a loudspeaker mounted on a rickshaw, making its way through the city streets.

"Hazrat... Hazrat... Listen to an important announcement. I am alive and safe in my home. May Allah (God) forgive me, someone has spread the rumour of my death. Also, remember that I do not have any debt," Aslam declared in his announcement.

Known for his frequent use of the phrase "Allah forgive me," the businessman’s unique response quickly became the talk of the town. Many found his method both humorous and effective, sparking conversations across Amroha.

Speaking on his decision, Aslam said, "Everyone knows me very well in my city. That is why it was necessary for me to refute the rumours of my death. I have chosen a loudspeaker, putting it on a rickshaw to convey my message to the people, as it is common for me—I used a loudspeaker to advertise my cotton product here in Amroha."

(Credit: Getty images used only for representational purposes)

