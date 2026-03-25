The mortal remains of 26-year-old Ravi Gopal from Sitapur were repatriated after he was killed in an Iranian missile strike in Riyadh on March 18. His wife recounts their final phone call being cut short by the deadly explosion.

The mortal remains of the 26-year-old man Ravi Gopal were brought back to his village in Sitapur on Wednesday, a week after he was killed in an Iranian missile strike in Riyadh. Ravi died when the missile struck his workplace on March 18 in Riyadh.

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Speaking to ANI, Ritu Devi, Ravi Gopal's wife, recounted the horrific moment and said her husband died because of the missile strike. "We were talking to him over the phone when it suddenly got cut. My husband died because of the missile strike," said Ritu Devi.

Official Condolences and Repatriation Efforts

Earlier on March 20, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences following the death of an Indian national in Riyadh on March 18, as the government continues to coordinate the repatriation of citizens caught in the escalating West Asia conflict.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also confirmed the fatality following recent security incidents in the Saudi capital on March 18. In an official statement, the diplomatic mission of India in Saudi Arabia, "The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th."

US President on Iran Conflict

Meanwhile, the US President signalled that peace overtures were being made with Iran and that the war was coming to an end. "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

Peace Remains Elusive Amid Ongoing Strikes

With Israel continuing its strikes in Iran and the Iranian military launching wave 80 of its retaliatory strikes, peace remains elusive in West Asia. (ANI)