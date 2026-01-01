Uttar Pradesh is sending notices to voters with mismatched data in the 2026 electoral roll revision. Verification rules have been eased, allowing representatives and online submissions. The claims and objections period is open until February 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Friday announced that notices are being sent to voters whose details in the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls do not match those in the 2003 records.

New, Inclusive Verification Rules

According to the UP CEO, to achieve the 'No Voter Left Behind' goal, rules have been relaxed to make the verification process more inclusive and accessible. Voters unable to attend hearings in person before registration officers have been exempted from mandatory physical appearance. A voter may authorise a representative to attend the hearing on their behalf by providing a signed or thumb-printed written authorisation. The note by the CEO read.

How to Respond and Submit Documents

Citizens can log in to voters.eci.gov.in to check for issued notices and submit responses digitally. The website features a dedicated 'Submit documents against notice issue' box where voters can upload records using their EPIC or notice number. In addition to the online portal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering physical notices directly to voters.

Documentation Requirements

Documentation rules vary by birth date: those born before July 1987 only need their own records, while younger voters must provide parental records as well. Proof of birth or residence can be established using one of 13 documents, including Birth Certificates, Passports, Aadhaar, or specific government ID cards. Aadhaar usage follows specific 2025 guidelines, and certain excerpts from the Bihar SIR voter list are also accepted as valid proof, the UP CEO said.

SIR Timeline and Statistics

The claims and objections period for the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh began on January 6 and will run until February 6. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6. According to the SIR bulletin on Friday, the State Election Commission has received a total of 18,764 claims and objections for inclusion of electors and 106 claims for exclusion from the political parties. (ANI)