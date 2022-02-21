  • Facebook
    'Never chased a chair or a post,' says Yogi Adityanath on PM ambitions

    In an interview with PTI, Adityanath said that the other parties were merely competing for second place and that he was unconcerned about his own election from Gorakhpur Urban.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    With rivals equating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in order to target the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the law is taking its course in the matter and that the Opposition's attempt to gain political mileage in the polls will fail.

    When asked if he aspires to be Prime Minister, Adityanath replied: "I am an ordinary BJP member who completes the tasks assigned to me by the party. I've never chased after a chair or a post."

    When challenged about the Samajwadi Party's claim of being a "nayi (new) SP," Adityanath, the BJP's face in the key Uttar Pradesh elections, chuckled. The issuance of tickets to criminals, mafias, and those helping terrorists demonstrates unequivocally that the party has not changed "even a little bit," he claims.

    "Nayi hawa hai par wahi SP hai (the air is fresh but the SP is the same old one). There has been no change in the nature of the party, which, as in the past, has nominated criminals in prison, mafias, and those helping terrorists in the present election," he stated. In response to Akhilesh Yadav's rally comment that lawbreakers should not vote for him, the chief minister mockingly stated, "It's the contrary. He is appealing to lawbreakers and anti-social groups to get together in order to restore old rule."

     

    In an interview with PTI, Adityanath said that the other parties were merely competing for second place and that he was unconcerned about his own election from Gorakhpur Urban.

    The subject of law and order has been a prominent campaign theme for the BJP, which has accused the former SP administration of giving mafias and criminals a free hand.
    In 2017, the BJP won all eight seats in the district. The Opposition is using the Lakhimpur Kheri affair, in which Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is a key suspect, to attack the BJP. Their attacks have intensified after Ashish Mishra was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow branch last week.

    Also Read | 'Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed,' claims SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts Yogi Adityanath returning to power, SP’s vote share declining

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

