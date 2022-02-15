  • Facebook
    'Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed,' claims SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

    In a statement to the media, Rajbhar stated that he was attacked on Monday while accompanying his party's candidate Arvind Rajbhar to submit his candidacy from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency.

    Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader, made a stunning allegation on Tuesday, claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath intends to kill him. In a statement to the media, Rajbhar stated that he was attacked on Monday while accompanying his party's candidate Arvind Rajbhar to submit his candidacy from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency. The SBSP chairman, who has formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, stated that "Yogi ji wants to murder me. BJP and Yogi goons were dispatched there in dark jackets."

    Rajbhar also urged that the Election Commission provide protection for both of them. "I demand that the Election Commission of India provide protection for me and Arvind Rajbhar," he added.

    The SBSP and the Samajwadi Party are running jointly in the UP election. Earlier, Rajbhar's party was in coalition with the BJP and was a constituent of Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. However, relations between the two parties deteriorated after the SBSP chose to run in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on its own. The SBSP has consistently accused the Adityanath-led BJP administration of being unconcerned with Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The saffron party has fielded two-time MLA Kalicharan Rajbhar from Zahoorabad, Rajbhar's stronghold, in an apparent move to fight Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in the upcoming UP election 2022.

    Last week, Rajbhar stated that if his party's partnership with the Samajwadi Party is elected to power in Uttar Pradesh, he will forgive challans for riding a bike with three pillions.
    "If a train has 300 passengers on 70 seats and no challans, why is there a challan if three persons ride a bike?" Rajbhar had asked.

