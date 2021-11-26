  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Mughal Road in Agra gets a new name, now called ‘Maharaja Agrasen Marg’

    Maharaja Agrasen was a legendary king of Agroha, which was a city of traders. According to Jain, idols of great personalities will be set up in two parts of the state.
     

    UP Election 2022: Mughal Road in Agra gets a new name, now called Maharaja Agrasen Marg-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Agra, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
    Agra: The Mughal Road in Agra has been rechristened as Maharaja Agrasen Marg on Thursday. “The upcoming generation should be inspired by prominent personalities,” said Agra Mayor Naveen Jain on the decision of renaming the street. He also added, “The Mughal Road in Agra has been renamed as Maharaja Agrasen Road. He has thousands of followers in Kamla Nagar, Gandhinagar, Vijaynagar Colony, New Agra zone, Balkeshwar areas. They had come here on the occasion of renaming of the road and paid their tributes to him.”

    Maharaja Agrasen was a legendary king of Agroha, which was a city of traders. “Earlier, Sultanganj puliya was named after Satya Prakash Vikal. Also, we had named the Ghatia Azam Khan Road in Agra after late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal,” he added as reported by ANI.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Mayawati reveals why Shah Alam, her richest MLA, quit BSP

    According to Jain, idols of great personalities will be set up in two parts of the state. Jain said the aim of such initiatives is to help the current and upcoming generations get acquainted with various great personalities of the country.

    “A statue of Gokula Jat, a great warrior, will be installed in front of Victoria Park. Also, a statue of Maharana Pratap will also be set up at Yamuna Kinara Road. We have asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the statue,” he said.

    There are many places in Agra where names have been replaced. Earlier, Pulia Chowk of Sultanganj, located in the middle of Rambagh to Bhagwan Talkies Road, was renamed as Vikal Chowk, while Azam Khan intersection was renamed as Ashok Singhal Marg.

