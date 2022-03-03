Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: 'I am not scared', says Mamata Banerjee after attack in Varanasi

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP workers have nothing except hooliganism in their brains. 

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Uttar Pradesh for attacking her car with sticks while she was on her way to Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

    Banerjee explaining the incident, said, “Yesterday when I was going to Ghat from airport, I saw some BJP workers - who have nothing else except hooliganism in their brains - stopping my vehicle. They hit my car with sticks and told me to go back. Then I realised that they're (BJP) gone (losing in state)," she said. 

    "Their (BJP) loss is imminent," news agency ANI quoted Chief Minister of Bengal as saying. The report further added that Mamata Banerjee was shown black flags and faced 'Jai Sri Ram' chants. 

    Varanasi will vote in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh election. The sixth phase of the state poll was held on Thursday, in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting Assembly polls for the first time.

    CM Mamata Banerjee is in Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav and his Samajwadi Party (SP), seen as the biggest rival of the ruling BJP. 

    Hindu Yuva Vahini activists demonstrating on streets chanted 'Modi-Modi', after which the WB CM retaliated with her chants, yelling 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai UP.'

    Banerjee said that she is not a coward rather a fighter. She scares nothing. She added while she was surrounded yesterday by the BJP workers, she got down from her car and faced them with seeing what they could do. She added, "They are cowards."

    On Thursday, the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. In eleven districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar, polling was held in 57 Assembly constituencies. On March 10, the election results will be announced.

