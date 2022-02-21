Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS; says 'They come with sense of superiority, I with humility'

Addressing a public meeting, Gandhi said, "When the BJP and RSS visit Manipur, they do not come with respect or understanding. They are accompanied by a feeling of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with arrogance but with humility."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, claiming that both came to Manipur with a sense of 'superiority' on Monday. Addressing a public meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal, Rahul Gandhi said, "When the BJP and RSS visit Manipur, they do not come with respect or understanding. They are accompanied by a feeling of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with arrogance but with humility."

He further said, "I came with humility because I recognise that you have a lot to offer and that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the varied tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everyone here."

The leader also slammed the BJP for pointing fingers at his comment about India being a "Union of States," claiming that the BJP has its own meaning of the term that is undermining the country's philosophy. Gandhi stated, "I addressed the issue in our country in Parliament. I referred to our country as the Union of States over there. This is our country's definition in the Constitution. We opted to designate ourselves as a Union of States in the Constitution."

Gandhi was accompanied to Manipur by former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' election observer for the state. Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh said, "History will repeat itself, and the Congress administration will be established in Manipur after the 2022 election and at the Centre after 2014. The BJP's [Bharatiya Janata Party] five-year leadership in the state was misrule."

Manipur's 60-member legislature will be elected in two stages on February 28 and March 5. The ballots will be counted on March 10th.

