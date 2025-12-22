UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party of 'appeasement politics' for their alleged trouble reciting Vande Mataram. The charge came during a UP Assembly debate marking 150 years of the national song.

Pathak slams SP for 'appeasement politics' over Vande Mataram

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday hit out at the Samajwadi Party amid a debate in the State Assembly marking 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', accusing the opposition of "indulging in appeasement politics" and questioned why they have trouble reciting 'Vande Mataram'.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, "Today, a debate on 'Vande Mataram' is ongoing in the Assembly. We are paying tributes to the bravehearts who fought for India's independence. But the Samajwadi Party is indulging in appeasement politics. They have trouble reciting 'Vande Mataram'" He asserted that the national song played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle and reflected the spirit of the nation.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke about the supplementary budget presented in the House. "The supplementary budget has been presented. It was necessary for the development of the state. I congratulate the people of the state. A discussion is about to begin on Vande Mataram. The country gained independence through Vande Mataram, and every citizen of India and Uttar Pradesh expresses their gratitude," he added.

Reacting to a tweet by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pathak further sharpened his attack, saying, "The Samajwadi Party chief needs to control his language. His commitment is solely focused on gaining power."

Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP rule is 'anti-poor'

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government, alleging that under its rule, "hatred, inflation, unemployment, and corruption are increasing uncontrollably, while everything else is decreasing."

In a post on X on the issue of MGNREGA, he claimed that "In BJP rule, hatred, inflation, unemployment, and corruption are increasing uncontrollably, while everything else is decreasing, so how can MGNREGA survive? That's why MGNREGA cards are being deleted. The Central government has washed its hands of the matter by shifting the additional burden of expenses onto the states. To put it bluntly, the BJP is anti-poor!"

'Vande Mataram is soul of India's freedom struggle': CM Yogi

Further, speaking in the assembly, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Vande Mataram is not merely a song but the soul of India's freedom struggle. "In 1905, when the British government attempted to lay the foundation of the partition of Bengal, the public used Vande Mataram as a weapon against them. Vande Mataram became the song of satyagrah," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi said that India is today commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram, at a time when the country, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is moving forward with confidence towards the vision of a developed India.

"As long as Muhammad Ali Jinnah was in the Congress, Vande Mataram was not a decisive issue. After he left, it was deliberately given a communal colour and turned into a political tool," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi stressed that history is not just a collection of facts but also a warning, and the younger generation has the right to know the truth. "For us, Vande Mataram is not just a song, it is a value system," he said, adding that those who oppose or boycott it today should apologise to the people of the country. (ANI)