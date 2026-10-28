UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak reviewed health facilities and the progress of the under-construction medical college in Varanasi, stressing the need for quality, accessible healthcare and timely completion of ongoing government projects.

Review of Healthcare Facilities in Varanasi Division

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday held a divisional-level review meeting with officials from the Medical and Health Department and Medical Education Department of the Varanasi Division (Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Jaunpur) in Varanasi district on Wednesday. The meeting included a detailed review of the status of health facilities at the divisional and district levels, the progress of departmental schemes, ongoing projects, and the availability of medical services. He gave clear instructions to officials to further improve health services and complete construction within the stipulated timeframe.

Focus on Infrastructure and Quality Services

Directives for Medical College Construction

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak specifically directed the immediate completion of the medical college under construction in Varanasi. He urged the concerned officials to regularly monitor the project and ensure its quality completion within the stipulated timeframe. There should be no unnecessary delays in development and construction projects, and no compromise on the quality of work will be accepted.

Government Commitment to Public Health

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that providing accessible, quality, and high-quality healthcare services to the public is the state government's top priority. The government is committed to expanding healthcare services, strengthening medical institutions, and providing better treatment facilities to the general public. This requires that all officials perform their duties with full responsibility and promptness.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to improve the systems in government hospitals in all districts of the division. Regular reviews of medical facilities, necessary resources, and patient services should be conducted to ensure timely and quality treatment for patients. He also emphasised the quality of healthcare services while ensuring the effective implementation of departmental plans.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that negligence at any level will not be tolerated in providing better treatment to the public and strengthening healthcare services. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak directed the concerned officials to regularly monitor the progress of ongoing projects, meet set targets on time, and make health care systems more effective. He said that the state government's objective is to ensure access to better health services for every citizen. For this, officials must work with accountability, transparency, and commitment, while keeping public interest paramount. Additional Director (Health), Varanasi Division, Dr. Digvijay Singh, Chief Medical Officers, Chief Medical Superintendents, and related officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)