BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia slams the Punjab government over a 35-year-old's death due to suspected drug overdose in Mansa, as the NHRC orders an investigation into the incident and police conduct.

BJP Criticizes Punjab Government Over Drug Death

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the tragic death of a 35-year-old man in Mansa due to a suspected drug overdose, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of surrendering to drug cartels and failing to protect the state's youth. Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa, died under suspicious circumstances. His family has raised questions regarding the cause of his death and has also expressed suspicion of a potential link to drug use.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Bhatia highlighted the death of Daljit Singh and slammed the Punjab administration for denying the extent of the state's escalating narcotics crisis. "Very heart-wrenching news has come from Mansa, Punjab again. Our brother Daljit has passed away at just 35 years of age due to drug abuse. But what is even more unfortunate is that the Punjab Chief Minister is saying that no death has happened due to drugs. This is the responsibility of the Punjab Chief Minister, but what is he doing? Punjab is drowning in drugs," he said.

Allegations of Police Misconduct and Administrative Failure

Criticism of Handling and Government Silence

The BJP spokesperson further hit out at the Punjab Police for their handling of the victim's mortal remains, alleging severe disrespect toward cultural and religious symbols during administrative action. "With a very heavy heart, I want to say that the pride of Punjab is its turban, but the way Punjab Police has mistreated Daljit's body is extremely unfortunate. You have shown utter disrespect to the turban," he said.

Bhatia alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has abdicated his constitutional duty, while also targeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent on the issue. "Bhagwant Mann has become a puppet in the hands of drug smugglers. Arvind Kejriwal has maintained silence and hasn't offered even a single word of sympathy for Daljit Singh’s family," he said.

NHRC Intervention in the Case

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the death of Daljit Singh. Allegations have been made regarding police action and the detention of protesters near Ratiyanwala Chowk. The complaint questions the use of force by the police and the detention of the protesters. The NHRC has directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit an 'Action Taken Report' (ATR) within two weeks. The Commission has called for an impartial investigation and for ensuring accountability in the case. (ANI)

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