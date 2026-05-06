UP Police arrested a criminal carrying a Rs 50,000 reward after an encounter in Shravasti. In a separate incident, a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on May 2 was found dead in a maize field in Hardoi on May 5.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 after an encounter near the Devarniya Bridge in Shravasti. According to the police, the criminal was charged with a robbery and murder case.

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The encounter took place near the Devarniya Bridge on Tuesday night, after police surrounded him upon receiving information of his whereabouts. The accused opened fire at the police, prompting retaliation. He was injured in the right leg and subsequently admitted to the CHC Malhipur, Shravasti, SP Rahul Bhati said.

"It was confirmed that the criminal was charged in a robbery and murder case and had a reward of ₹50,000 on his head. He was subsequently admitted to CHC Malhipur, where his condition was reported as stable. He will be arrested and sent to jail for further legal proceedings," he said. Further investigation is underway.

Missing child found dead in Hardoi

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on May 2, 2026, was found dead on May 5, 2026, in a maize field, in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), East Hardoi, Subodh Gautam, said that the complaint of a 7-year-old's abduction was lodged at the Mallawan police station regarding the disappearance of the child.

The police registered a case under various sections and formed two teams to investigate the disappearance. After three days, on May 5, the child's body was discovered in a maize field. Following this, the police conducted a thorough investigation of the scene, and the field unit collected evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. (ANI)