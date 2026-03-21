A police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has been suspended after being accused of demanding sexual favours from a 25-year-old rape survivor in exchange for acting on her complaint.

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has been suspended after being accused of demanding sexual favours from a 25-year-old rape survivor in exchange for acting on her complaint. The accused, identified as constable Imran Khan, was posted at the Quarsi police station. According to police, the survivor recorded phone conversations in which the constable allegedly made explicit demands.

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In one of the recorded conversations, he allegedly told her, “If you send me a sexy photo of yourself right now, I will get you clothes for Eid… come with me to the hotel. We share the same religion… I will send him to jail and get a case registered against him; in return, you will have to sleep with me,” the constable allegedly told her.

He further threatened her, saying, “Swear on the Quran, if you tell this to anyone, I will die...I will not let any action be taken; on the contrary, I will send you to jail.”

According to the complaint, the woman had earlier approached the Quarsi police station, accusing a man of raping her under the false promise of marriage. She had also escalated the matter through the Chief Minister’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, seeking prompt action.

However, instead of filing the case, the constable allegedly contacted her, collected details, and then began persistently pressuring her for sexual favours through calls and messages.

The survivor documented the conversations and approached senior police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun ordered the constable’s immediate suspension and directed that an FIR be registered. Police confirmed that the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarvam Singh said, “The woman appeared before the SSP, after which an inquiry was assigned to me. A report was submitted, and on the SSP’s directions, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway."