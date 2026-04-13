UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the new Adarsh Secondary School building in Lucknow, highlighting the transformation of government schools through collaborative funding and CSR, which contributed to the Rs 5.17 crore project.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the transformation of government schools through improved infrastructure and collaborative funding models, as he attended the inauguration of the new building of Adarsh Secondary School, equipped with modern facilities at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

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Collaborative Funding Model for School Development

Addressing the gathering here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a total of Rs 5.17 crore was spent on the project, of which the State Government contributed Rs 4.70 crore. He added that the remaining funds were mobilised by the Governor through various sources, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. "A total of Rs 5.17 crore was spent on this project, of which the State Government contributed Rs 4.70 crore. The remaining funds were raised by the Governor, mobilised from various sources, including CSR initiatives, resulting in the creation of high-quality laboratories, a library, and excellent classrooms," he said.

Elevating Government Schools to High Standards

He further noted the enthusiasm of students and the impact of the upgraded infrastructure on learning outcomes. "We have all witnessed a palpable sense of excitement among the children here, along with a newfound curiosity and zeal for learning; it is with this spirit that we have moved forward," Yogi Adityanath said.

Highlighting the overall development of the school, the Chief Minister stressed that government institutions can match high standards of education infrastructure when efforts are made in the right direction. "The magnificent structure, featuring excellent laboratories, a well-stocked library, spacious classrooms, impressive exterior architecture, and expansive grounds, draws our collective attention to a compelling truth: that we can elevate government schools to such high standards, just as we are witnessing today at the Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya situated within the Raj Jan Bhavan complex," he said.

'Double-Engine Government' Committed to Education

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister said the "double-engine government" is continuously committed to strengthening education infrastructure and ensuring a brighter future for students. "The double-engine government is continuously committed to illuminating the young saplings with the light of education, giving new wings to their dreams, and building a bright future," he wrote. https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2043504972667785379

The chief minister added that the inauguration of the new building of the model secondary school is equipped with modern facilities and constructed at a cost of Rs 517 lakh. He added, "In fulfilment of this very objective, today, in the presence of Governor Smt. @anandibenpatel Ji, the inauguration of the new building of the model secondary school, equipped with modern facilities and constructed at a cost of ₹517 lakh, located in the Jan Bhawan complex in Lucknow, will take place."

He further added that the building would become a strong foundation for new possibilities of the future. The Chief Minister stated, "This building will become a strong foundation for new possibilities of the future and will further strengthen the resolve for quality education."