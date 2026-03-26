Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur to address public issues. On the same day, he is scheduled to inaugurate the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre to boost the state's startup ecosystem.

CM Yogi Holds Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday holds janta darshan at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur. During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them. CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

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STPI Centre Inauguration in Gorakhpur

Meanwhile, on the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre in Gorakhpur today, marking a significant step towards boosting the state's digital and startup ecosystem. The new STPI facility in Gorakhpur has been designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators and is expected to accelerate growth, innovation, and generate employment opportunities.

CM Credits PM Modi, Highlights Vision for UP

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, today Gorakhpur will witness the inauguration of the 71st Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre, marking a key milestone in strengthening Uttar Pradesh's digital and startup ecosystem," he said.

He further added that the modern facility would play a crucial role in advancing technology-driven development in the state. "Designed to support startups, IT companies, and innovators, this modern facility will accelerate growth, innovation and employment opportunities. I look forward to engaging with innovators and partners shaping India's digital future. This initiative reflects our vision of making Uttar Pradesh a hub of technology and investment. Jai Hind!" the Chief Minister said.

About Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a premier S&T organization under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) engaged in promoting IT/ITES Industry, innovation, R&D, start-ups, product/IP creation in the field of emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Robotics, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Animation & Visual effect, Data Science & Analytics for various domains like Gaming, FinTech, Agritech, MedTech, Autonomous Connected Electric & Shared(ACES) Mobility, ESDM, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Drone, Efficiency Augmentation, etc, according to official website of STPI. (ANI)