    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    The scheme delivers an additional five kilograms of food grain per household each month. 

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    In its first since the Yogi Adityanath 2.0, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister on Saturday extends the state's free ration scheme for three months until June 30, 2022. 

    While in Lucknow, the CM stated that they have decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from March 31 till June 30. Nearly 15 crore people get benefited, he added.

     

    The scheme delivers an additional five kg of food grain per household each month. It was initially implemented by the Centre in 2020 when the pandemic struck. 

    CM Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that this is the first decision of the new cabinet, which will be implemented in a transparent manner. 

    On Friday, March 25, Yogi Adityanath took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath.

    After serving a full five-year term, Yogi Adityanath has become Uttar Pradesh's first chief minister to return to power.

    Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers. KP Maurya has been retained as deputy CM despite losing the Assembly elections, with Brajesh Pathak replacing Dinesh Sharma.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
