    Who is Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's new deputy?

    Who is Brajesh Pathak UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath s new deputy
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Brajesh Pathak, a Brahmin politician, was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister on Friday. Pathak served as Law Minister in Yogi Adityanath's first cabinet, and his promotion to Deputy Chief Minister demonstrates his rising weight within the BJP.

    He was appointed Minister of Legislative, Justice, and Rural Engineering Services in Yogi Adityanath's maiden cabinet enlargement. Brajesh Pathak became a member of the BJP in 2016. He ran in the recently ended Lucknow Cantonment assembly election and received 1,08,147 votes, beating his nearest challenger Surendra Singh Gandhi of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 39,512 votes.

    Pathak was credited for helping the saffron party cement its support among Brahmins in the run-up to the Assembly elections. In 2004, he joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), became a Member of Parliament, and was tasked with organising the BSP's efforts in Uttar Pradesh.

    He joined the BJP in 2016 after being dismissed from the BSP for anti-party actions in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Mahesh Sharma.
    Pathak was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Lucknow Central in the 2017 UP elections, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by a margin of 5,094 votes.

    Also Read | Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Here’s the full list of 52 UP ministers

    Pathak has succeeded Dinesh Sharma, who served as Deputy Chief Minister during the Yogi government's first term, demonstrating that the saffron party wants to stay with the tried and proved formula of Brahmin-OBC combinations for Deputy Chief Ministers.

    Pathak began his political career as a student activist in 1989 and rose to become the president of Lucknow University in 1990. Brajesh Pathak was born on June 25, 1964, in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Brajesh Pathak is a practising lawyer. He obtained his LLB from Lucknow University. With its second consecutive victory in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has set yet another milestone. It is the first time in 37 years that a party has returned to power in consecutive elections.

    Also Read | Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM for 2nd time; Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak as DyCM

    Also Read | Yogi Adityanath 2.0: From Big B to Anupam Kher; here's who could attend swearing-in ceremony

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
