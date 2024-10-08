Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kal Bhairav Temple, and Vishalakshi Temple in Varanasi after offering prayers to Maa Durga at Bharat Sevashram Sangh. He prayed for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity and also conducted a review meeting, inspecting various development projects during his visit on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri.

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi after offering prayers to Maa Durga at Bharat Sevashram Sangh. He also paid a visit to the Vishalakshi temple.

    The Chief Minister arrived in Varanasi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri, where he conducted a review meeting and inspected various development schemes. During his visit, CM Yogi prayed for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple and paid his respects to 'Kashi Kotwal' Baba Kal Bhairav. 

    Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi soon, during which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. Prior to this, CM Yogi Adityanath conducted his site inspections to ensure preparedness.

    Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath visited Kaal Bhairav temple on Monday, where he performed aarti and offered his respects at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Upon arriving at the temple, he conducted darshan and puja according to traditional rituals. CM Yogi performed the 'Shodashopachar pujan' in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, praying for public welfare and a happy, prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

    He also visited the Vishalakshi Temple, where he prayed for public welfare and the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

