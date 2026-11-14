Madurai City Police have arrested an Instagram influencer and the father of a suspect regarding a massive heist at a Tanishq showroom, where over 15 kg of gold and diamond jewellery was stolen from the Bypass Road location.

Instagram Influencer Among Two Held in Madurai Tanishq Gold Theft

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Madurai City Police have arrested two people, including an Instagram influencer and the father of the accused, in connection with an alleged multi-crore gold and diamond jewellery robbery at a Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, a senior police official said. The arrests follow the alleged theft of more than 15 kg of gold jewellery along with diamond ornaments from the showroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) AG Inigo Divyan identified the arrested pair as the father of the accused and an Instagram influencer. "Madurai City Police have arrested two individuals, identified as Suresh and an Instagram influencer named Meenakshi, in connection with the multi-crore gold and diamond jewellery robbery at the Tanishq Jewellery showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. Suresh is the father of accused Nishanth," Divyan confirmed to ANI. Earlier on Friday, police questioned a suspect in connection with the theft of over 15 kg of the missing ornaments from the jewellery showroom. "Police questioned suspect Nishanth at his residence in Madakulam, Madurai, in connection with the theft of over 15 kg of gold jewellery from the renowned Tanishq showroom in the city," Madurai City Police said.