A festive atmosphere was seen at the residence of newly inducted UP minister Hansraj Vishwakarma. Supporters celebrated as he vowed to work with full dedication. The Yogi cabinet was expanded with several new ministers taking their oaths on Sunday.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed at the residence of newly inducted minister Hansraj Vishwakarma in Lucknow following the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Supporters and party workers celebrated enthusiastically, raising slogans, dancing, and distributing sweets.

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New Minister Expresses Gratitude

Hansraj Vishwakarma, Member of the Legislative Council and BJP leader, expressed gratitude and said he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted to him with full dedication. "Certainly, we have got a place in the Yogi government, and we will perform it well. We will fulfil the responsibility given to us with full commitment. We are continuously working to make Uttar Pradesh an 'Utam Pradesh', a developed and better state. Facilities in education and other sectors are reaching people, and under the zero-tolerance policy, the backbone of criminals is being broken", Hansraj Vishwakarma told ANI.

He further said that the government is working with full pace and dedication. "The Prime Minister works 16-18 hours a day, and similarly, the ministers in his cabinet and the ministers in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet are also continuously working. There is no shortage of time; we are all working. We will prove that we will work even more than the time we are given", he said. After the cabinet expansion, strong enthusiasm was seen among supporters, and celebrations continued in the area.

Details of the Cabinet Expansion

Meanwhile, the Yogi cabinet was expanded on Sunday. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium of Jan Bhavan. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey took oath as Cabinet Ministers, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput were sworn in as Ministers of State. Ministers of State Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar were promoted in the Yogi government. Both took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

After taking the oath, the newly inducted ministers greeted Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with bouquets. Following the ceremony, the Gandhi Auditorium echoed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram." (ANI)