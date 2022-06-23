Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP bypolls: Voting underway in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur

    The bypoll in Azamgarh was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA earlier this year. The Rampur seat, on the other hand, was vacated by senior Samajwadi Party politician Azam Khan, who was also elected to the state Assembly.

    UP bypolls Voting underway in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    Voting is underway on two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- that are regarded as Samajwadi Party bastions. The bypoll in Azamgarh was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA earlier this year. 

    The Rampur seat, on the other hand, was vacated by senior Samajwadi Party politician Azam Khan, who was also elected to the state Assembly.

    Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi of Rampur has been nominated by the BJP. Asim Raja has been selected by SP. The Azamgarh seat will be contested by the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua,' a well-known Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP's Dharmendra Yadav, and the BSP's Shah Alam.

    Also Read | Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    More than 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bye-election, which has 19 candidates. There are 13 candidates from Azamgarh, where 18.38 lakh people are eligible to vote, and six candidates from Rampur, where 17.06 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the present by-election.

    Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan accused police of violence and money transfer before of the Rampur Lok Sabha election. The top SP leader also criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led administration for causing turmoil ahead of the election.

    "They (the cops) wrecked havoc overnight. Jeeps and sirens could be heard all throughout Rampur; they brought individuals to the police station, beat them up, and I've heard of some money transfers as well. It's a disgrace," the SP leader stated.

    Also Read: Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray moves out of official residence for family home

    In response to charges of many criminal cases filed against him, Khan stated, "I'm a criminal, I agree... thus my city has also been supposed to be the same. They may do anything they want, but we have to put up with it."

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray top updates gcw

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati |Top updates

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Watch 105 year old granny sets new 100m record in Vadodara gps

    Watch: 105-year-old granny sets new 100m record in Vadodara

    Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray moves out of official residence for family home snt

    Maharashtra crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray moves out of official residence for family home

    Defence Ministry gives nod to open 75 'BRO Cafes' at border locations

    MoD gives nod to open 75 'BRO Cafes' at border locations

    Recent Stories

    International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India-ayh

    International Olympic Day 2022: Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra - A look at all medalists from India

    Gold Rate Today June 23: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city

    Gold Rate Today: Massive drop in prices; check rates in your city

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray top updates gcw

    Maharashtra crisis deepens as more Shiv Sena MLAs reach Guwahati |Top updates

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Voting underway, AAP Vs BJP in key battle

    Shamshera KGF Chapter 2 Ranbir Kapoor Yash similarities drb

    Shamshera vs KGF 2: Can Ranbir Kapoor end the craze around Yash’s film?

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon