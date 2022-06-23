UP bypolls: Voting underway in Samajwadi Party bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur

The bypoll in Azamgarh was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA earlier this year. The Rampur seat, on the other hand, was vacated by senior Samajwadi Party politician Azam Khan, who was also elected to the state Assembly.

Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi of Rampur has been nominated by the BJP. Asim Raja has been selected by SP. The Azamgarh seat will be contested by the BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua,' a well-known Bhojpuri actor-singer, the SP's Dharmendra Yadav, and the BSP's Shah Alam.

More than 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bye-election, which has 19 candidates. There are 13 candidates from Azamgarh, where 18.38 lakh people are eligible to vote, and six candidates from Rampur, where 17.06 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the present by-election.

Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan accused police of violence and money transfer before of the Rampur Lok Sabha election. The top SP leader also criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led administration for causing turmoil ahead of the election.

"They (the cops) wrecked havoc overnight. Jeeps and sirens could be heard all throughout Rampur; they brought individuals to the police station, beat them up, and I've heard of some money transfers as well. It's a disgrace," the SP leader stated.

In response to charges of many criminal cases filed against him, Khan stated, "I'm a criminal, I agree... thus my city has also been supposed to be the same. They may do anything they want, but we have to put up with it."